Joe E. Ayres
ST. PARIS - Joe E. Ayres, age 75, of St. Paris passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Urbana, OH, Born on June 29, 1945 in Champaign Co, Joe was a son of the late Elmer and Susie "Bernice" (Neese) Ayres.

Two children and their spouses survive Joe: Joseph E (Becky) Ayres of Johnson City, TN and Janelle Ayres-Adams (Wes Adams) of Springville, AL. He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren: Clayton, Jolie, Joseph, Tommy, and Andrew. A brother, Richard (Diana) Ayres of North Hampton, OH, a brother-in-law, Roderick Boitnott, nieces Julie Bradley, Cathy Dean and Tonya Willis and nephews Ricky and Brian Boitnott also survive. He will be sadly missed by his companion, Carolyn Callison.

In addition to his parents, a son, Jimmy and a sister, Barbara Boitnott, preceded him in death.

Joe was a 1963 graduate of Northwestern High School. He graduated from the Dayton Barber School and spent 52 years in that trade, most of it in North Hampton, OH. He was honored as Grand Marshal in the last North Hampton parade for his service to the community. Joe was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and he enjoyed bowling with his friends in New Carlisle.

Visitation and funeral were scheduled to be held all in one day on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, OH, with visiting at 11 a.m. and the funeral at noon, Pastor Ed Sollenberger of the Lena Baptist Church presiding. Burial was to follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, OH.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joe's memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
