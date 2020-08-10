MECHANICSBURG - John A. Haynes Jr., 39, of Woodstock, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Ohio State University Hospital with his loving family at his side. John was born April 15, 1981 in London, Ohio. John was a 2000 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School where he played football on the first team to go to the playoffs. In 2004, he graduated from Heilberg College as Cum Lade with a degree in Accounting & Computer Information System. John was currently employed at NiSource in Columbus, Ohio. He very much enjoyed Mechanicsburg Friday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Reds and the OSU Buckeyes. Most of all, he was a great father. John is survived by his parents, John "Jay" (Pam) Haynes and Jessie "Kitten" Haynes; his wife of 18 years, Sabrena Haynes; his daughters, Kaitlynn Ruthann and Courtney Nicole; his grandmother, Ellen Haynes; his sisters, Alexis (Clayton) Hildebrand, Taylia (Mike) Gibson and Terra (Scott) Adams; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mickie (Homer) Dunlap and Dickie (Polly) Spangler; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Julia and Jonathan Case, Kellen and Amanda Dunlap and Richie and Megan Spangler; his nieces, Reagan and Carman Dunlap, A.J. Spangler and Ashton Waller; his nephews, Dylan and Grady Case, Alex Bishop, Aaron Adams and Adam Waller; as well as several other relatives and friends including special cousin, Tylor and Nicole Martin and special friend, Jeromy and Cindy Cantrell. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his care team at Neuro Oncology OSU James. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, William "Larry" and Freda Purgit and William "Bill" Haynes.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Private memorial services to celebrate John's life will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Bryan Meadows officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Neuro Oncology Novel Treatments and Research Fund at OSU The James, 460 W. 10th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43210. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.