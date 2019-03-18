URBANA - John A. Logsdon, 80, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1938, in Knox County, Ohio, the son of the late John Arthur and Mary Jane (Huffman) Logsdon. John is preceded in death by a sister, Serena Logsdon; brothers, Jim and Jack Logsdon; and brother-in-law, James Dunlavy. He is survived by a sister, Jane Dunlavy; brother, Joseph Logsdon; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was a proud veteran in the United States Army. He enjoyed going to church and attending Bible study and especially loved reading. Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with a service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.