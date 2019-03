URBANA - John Allen Dellinger, 72, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in his residence.

He was born February 1, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of John Arthur and Marjory (Ward) Dellinger and he was a 1965 graduate of Urbana High School. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for CornNuts. John was a member of the VFW, Am vets, American Legion and the Moose. He enjoyed golf, listening to old Motown records and watching Formula 1 car races.

John is survived by his daughter, Whitney Ann (Scott) Darding; son, John-Addison Ward (Bud) Dellinger (Samantha Joseph); grandchildren, Brecklyn M., Maddison A. and Jayden A.W. Dellinger; as well as one niece and 4 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Jim (James Arthur) Dellinger, sister, Lois Ann Tinsley and nephew, Andy Dellinger.

A going away party to celebrate John's life will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Urbana VFW Post 630, 220 E. Court St., Urbana, OH 43078.

