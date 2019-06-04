URBANA - John B. Sheedy ("Johnny"), 71, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born on August 20, 1947, in Urbana, Ohio, the younger (by 3 minutes!) twin of Kathryn "Kitzy" Randall. The lively pair were the offspring of the late John S. Sheedy and Mary C. (Harrigan) Sheedy. Johnny was a graduate of Urbana High School, class of 1965.

Johnny was a lifetime parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1727, as well as a Fourth Degree Knight of the Monsignor Buckley Assembly #822.

Johnny had worked in the grocery business for countless years, beginning at the age of 14 at Mott's Grocery. He was manager for 10 years at BJ's Drive-Thru but was most recently employed at Tree's Drive-Thru.

Johnny is survived by his sister, Kitzy Randall; brother-in-law, Ronald (Melanie) Deere; niece, Kara Stephens; nephews, Brendan (Angi) Deere, John (Beth) Deere, and Courtney (Tricia) Deere; as well as numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; The Roger Deere Family; and special caregiver, Sandi Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Deere; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob" Randall; niece, Stephanie Deere; and great-nephew, Blake Deere.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. At 6:45 there will be a presentation of the sword and chalice by the Monsignor Buckley Assembly.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 in St. Mary Church with Father Greg Konerman, celebrant, and Father Ryan Ruiz and Father Matt Lee, concelebrants.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, St. Mary Church, 231 Washington Ave., Urbana, OH 43078, or Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com