URBANA - John Dale, 51, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

He was born June 4, 1967 in Fremont, California. John was a graduate of Marysville High School and Urbana University with a Bachelor of Science. He served for 27 years with Urbana Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic. John was a founding partner in Park Avenue Brew Works and member of the Harmony Lodge #8 F. & AM. and IAFF 1823. He enjoyed camping, traveling, helping friends with projects and was always willing to help others. John especially loved spending time with his family. John is survived by his mother, Lois Barbara Dale; his wife, Lisa Marie Dale; sons, Mathew (Katie) Morgan, Sean Dale and John Ryan Dale; grandchildren, Logan, Michael, Aynslee and Charlotte Dale, Colin and Mary Morgan; sisters, Carolyn (David) Dunkin and Linda (Jeff) Price; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Dale and brother, Roger Dale. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 East State Route 29, Urbana, Ohio with Chaplain Timothy West officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or John Dale Scholarship Fund in care of Perpetual Federal Saving Bank, 120 N. Main St., Urbana, Oho 43078. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com