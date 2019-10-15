URBANA - John E. Johnson, 59, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio, due to the result of ALS.

He was born August 30, 1960 in Lucasville, Ohio, the son of Dewey and Lavina (Trumbo) Johnson.

John served his country in the United States Marines Corps and the Army National Guard. He worked as a truck driver for many years, most recently driving for Klosterman's in Springfield.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Sidders) Johnson; his sisters, Bonnie (Ted) Royster and Ida (Harry) Ketter; brothers, Dewey "Jr." (Muriel) Johnson and Mike (Sammy) Johnson; mother-in-law, "Mom," Evelyn Sidders; sisters and brothers-in-law, Richard and Michelle Sidders, Tim and Kim Sidders, Tami and Richard Ramey, and Kenny Sidders; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces and nephews and their children, Bridget and Toby and Riley, and William and Sophia, Zeb and Landen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob Johnson, Jack Johnson, Jessie Johnson, and Ben Johnson; and sister, Alma Crabtree;

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, West Liberty, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home.

