MARYSVILLE - John Edward Hoffman, age 74, of Urbana, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana. A machinist, he was a longtime retired associate of Ray Lewis and Son in Marysville. He was born April 22, 1945 in Mingo and grew up in the North Lewisburg area. He enjoyed the outdoors and especially liked fishing. He adored his cat, Pumpkin. He was known as a skilled handyman and knew how to fix just about anything. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clarabelle Piper Hoffman; his son, Johnny Hoffman; and all eleven of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith Lee Massie Hoffman; his son, Dwain Hoffman of Cable; his daughter, Patty (Robert) Spanswick of Richwood; his grandchildren, Kennedy, Carson and Leighton; his mother-in-law, Patty Massie; and many other relatives. A funeral procession will form at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME for 1 p.m. graveside services at Union Township Cemetery in Milford Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.