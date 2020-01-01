CABLE - John Foster Doty Jr., 87, of Cable, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. John was born on January 25, 1932, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of John Foster Sr. and Roseanne (Shy) Doty.

John graduated from Salem High School in 1951 where he played basketball, baseball and ran track. He moved to the Mingo Valley when he was three and lived the remainder of his life there farming. John attended Mount Carmel Friends Church. He married JoAnn Parker on July 10, 1954 and she survives.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by son John Douglas (Sarah) Doty, daughters, Becky (Mark) Neer, Deborah Ryder, Sandra (Ron) Bahan and Amanda (Thad) Robison, 13 grandchildren, Molly (Jason) Wearly, Marcy Bailey, Abby Neer, Jason (Valerie) Ryder, Katie Ryder, Haley Ryder, Wesley (Holly) Bahan, Wade (Jessica) Bahan, Leslie (Steven) Hurst, Brittany (Andrew) Napier, Summer Doty, Zane Robison, Wyatt Robison, 17 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Powell, sister-in-law Linda Kreglow and special friend and nephew Gary McCulla.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Genevieve Harvey, Margaret McCulla, Betty Hamilton and Joanne Henry; in-laws Brice and Elsie Parker; sisters-in-law, Mary Bailey and Norma Jean Johnson.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, at Mount Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard Kingscreek Road, Cable, with Pastor Jereme Proudman officiating. Visitation will be held noon-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held with immediate family following the service at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Friends Church.