John Franklin Marmon Sr.
WEST LIBERTY - John Franklin Marmon Sr., age 82, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving wife and three children, October 30, 2020, ending his ten year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

In the years before Alzheimer's robbed him of so many things, John was a prolific photographer winning several ribbons at the local county fair. He was a man of many talents and over the years completely remodeled the family home. He wasn't afraid to tackle any project and helped create a beautiful home wherever he lived.

John was employed at M & R Television Sales and Service for more than 20 years. He worked at Rockwell International for one year and finished up his career at Grimes Aerospace where he was employed for 20+ years before retiring in 2000.

On May 17, 1958, John married Fontella R. Brooks, the love of his life. They had three children, John F. Marmon Jr., Lori D. Garrison, and Beth A. Barrett.

John faithfully served the Lord in many different roles including Sunday School teacher, Youth Leader, Sunday School Superintendent and Elder at First Friends Church where he was a member for 50 years.

Though his family is relieved that his suffering in this life is over, his wife, children, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and friends will sorely miss the man he was. His kind heart, gentle leadership and sweet smile cannot be replaced.

Please join the family at a Memorial Service to be held 12:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at JENNINGS FARLEY AND SEELEY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 5591 US Route 68 S., West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Email Condolences may be directed to www.jenningsfarley.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Farley Funeral Home
5591 US 68 South
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 599-2139
