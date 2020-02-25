NORTH LEWISBURG - John "Big bad John" L. Westfall, 90, of North Lewisburg, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in his home.

He was born May 25, 1929 in North Lewisburg, the son of Ralph B. and Mary Margaret (Moore) Westfall.

John was a 1947 graduate of Bellefontaine High School. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Woodstock Church, where he was involved with the restoration of the old church. He enjoyed restoring old cars, as well as driving them. As for sports, John liked watching fastpitch softball, Ohio State football, and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He also enjoyed pretty wood, pretty rocks, pretty cattle, pretty cars, and pretty women. He was a member of the Buick Club of America, the Buick Driving Enthusiasts, the Buicks Our Way, and the Champaign Cruisers. John was a volunteer fireman in North Lewisburg and played on the firemen's softball team. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999 and played varsity football for Ohio Wesleyan University from 1948-1950. John was a member of the Triad Board of Education where he was an Honorary Booster in 1982. He belonged to the Woodstock Lions Club where he received a Distinguished Service Award in 1982. John was also a member of the Federal Land Bank Board of Directors, and the Civic Club of North Lewisburg as a "founder of the present ball field and park." His main goal in life was to enjoy his family and live on his own time.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherri Lynn (Robert) Crowder of North Lewisburg and Dori Ann (Jack) Harshbarger of DeGraff; sons, JD (Roxanne) Westfall of Atlanta, GA, Karl Leonard (Nancy) Westfall of Racine, WI, and Bart Allen Westfall of Little Rock, AR; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law (Barbara) Westfall of Greenville, NC.

John is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Alice A. Westfall, parents, and his sisters, Annette (Robert) Keeran and Rosemary Smith, his brother, Ralph David Westfall.

A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodstock Church, 332 W Bennett St., Woodstock, OH 43084; Northeast Champaign County Fire District, 60 East Maple St., North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060; or Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040.

