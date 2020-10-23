GUNNISON, Colo. - John Lincoln Zeilman was born August 29, 1961 in Gunnison, CO., where his father was serving a short stint as an art professor at Western State College. Although Lincoln spent much of his life in Ohio, he took his first and last breaths in the Gunnison Valley.

A 1979 graduate of Triad High School, he is preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy (Bowers) Zeilman of Cable, OH, and a nephew, Zachary Zeilman of Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Char; son, Vic (Heather) Zeilman of Gunnison CO; daughter, Hannah (Kevin) Rister of Prosperity SC; and son George of Gunnison CO; grandson, Finn Lincoln Zeilman and granddaughter, Maren Elizabeth Rister. Lincoln is also survived by a brother, Charley Zeilman in Florida and a sister, Lucy (Jerry) Merges in Ohio. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews in Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

Throughout the years, Lincoln loved many things in life, but he always put God, his family and service to others above any personal pursuit. For 37 years he stood steadfast with his wife, Char, 24 of which they served tirelessly as ministers for the Way International, a worldwide non-denominational Christian ministry. For the last eight years, they were staff at Camp Gunnison.

Lincoln loved the outdoors; backpacking, camping, snowmobiling and flying around the local area in his paramotor. He was known to spend a Saturday flying in the morning, taking his raft down the Gunnison River in the afternoon, only to then jump on his motorcycle and ride to Crested Butte in the evening. He lived life in a big way, and soaked up every second of it. He taught his three children to do the same.

Lincoln passed away on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in a motorized paragliding accident. A small memorial service attended by immediate family was held Sunday, Oct. 19. His ashes were scattered in the hill country outside of Gunnison. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.