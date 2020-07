URBANA - John N. Thomas, 97, of Urbana, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in Vancrest of Urbana. Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, in Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, Urbana. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Burial will be Oakdale Cemetery. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.