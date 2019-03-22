MECHANICSBURG - John Phillip "Pinky" "Flipper" Pinkerman, 70, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday 22, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana, with his family by his side.

He was born August 16, 1948 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Paul R. and Mary Ruth (Arbaugh) Pinkerman. Phil was a 1966 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He retired from Navistar after many years of service. Phil was an avid fisherman and hunter. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phil is survived by his daughter, Annette K. (Jamain) Williams, his son, Scott P. Pinkerma, grandchildren, Chelsea N. (Thomas) Vaughan and Christopher (Emily) Price, great-grandson, Theodore S. Vaughan, his sisters, Shiela (Loren) Scheiderer and Carolyn Storts, as well as several nieces and nephews, including, Mike (Julie) Scheiderer and Libby Scheiderer, Jason (April) Pinkerman and Tyler and Skyler Pinkerman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Pinkerman.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com