ST. PARIS - John Raymond Shank, age 72, of St. Paris, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. John was born on March 7, 1947, a son of the late John and Juanita (Bair) Shank. He married Carol Mahan on August 26, 1972 and she survives in St. Paris. Together they raised three children: John (Sarah) Shank of Troy, Marianne (Shawn) Unger of Sidney and Jared (Robin) Shank of Beavercreek. Five grandchildren also survive; Abigayle Shank, Chamberlain & Lauren Unger and John & Daniel Shank. In addition to his parents, a brother, Joe Tommy, and grandson Jacob Michael Unger, preceded him in death. John graduated from Graham High School in 1965. After high school, he served 2 years in the Army operating link trainers at Fritzsche Army Airfield at Fort Ord in California. However, he said most of his Army time was spent smoking cigarettes, enjoying the city of Monterey, and occasionally flying various aircraft so low as to scare the ducks on the Salinas river. After leaving the Army, he attended Urbana College and then earned his Master's of Science in Education from the University of Dayton. He taught in the Miami East School district and retired in 2000, having been recognized with numerous teaching awards. He was also active in the North-South Skirmish Association where he won countless medals. He loved family, enjoyed history, and had more hobbies than one lifetime could possibly accommodate. There are no plans for a service at this time. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would appreciate short stories about funny or meaningful interactions with John so they can assemble a book of memories and stories for his grandchildren. Please send those to the family or post on the online obituary page at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020

