ST. PARIS - John Richard "Dick" Stafford, age 95, of Columbus, OH passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in his residence. Born on September 7, 1923 in Clark County, Ohio, Dick was a son of the late Walter T. and Jessie (Buchanan) Stafford. He married Susan Kizer Nesbitt on August 28, 1948 and she survives. He is survived by three children: James N. (Pamela) Stafford of Waterville, OH, Joseph B. (Molly) Stafford of Columbus, OH and Jane S. (John) Linville of Bement, IL. He was a loving grandfather to eleven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Dick was a member of the Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Columbus, OH. He worked for Diamond Milk Products and retired from the Ohio Dept. of Health. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army during WW2, including Omaha Beach during D-Day. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris, Ohio. Memorial funeral services will be held at a later date in Columbus. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.