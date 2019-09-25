MECHANICSBURG - John William "Jack" Roberts, 84, of Mechanicsburg passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.

He was born November 8, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Homer E. and Lucile (Hedges) Roberts. He graduated from New Moorfield High School in 1952.

He and his brother David farmed the land that was deeded to their great, great grandfather by Andrew Jackson in 1832.

They also formed Roberts Bros. lime and fertilizer spreading and did custom farming and grain hauling throughout the area for years

He was proud to be involved in agriculture but more proud that his sons and grandchildren inherited his love for the land and rural life.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne (Troxell) Roberts; sons, Todd & Michele Roberts and Sam & Michele Roberts; sister-in-law, Betty Roberts; grandchildren, Austin Roberts & Kaila Watson, Wesley Roberts, Hallie Roberts, and Dylan Roberts; great-grandchild, Kinsley Wren Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Phil & wife, Corene Roberts and their son, Jay Roberts, and brother, David Roberts and his grandson, Joey Mosier.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 PM Friday, September 27, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Woodroof officiating.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami St, Urbana, OH 43078 or Moorefield Township EMS, 1616 Moorefield Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503.

Jack lived a full life and is sadly missed by all who loved him.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com