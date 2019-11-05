WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - John Stephen Dunham, 62, of Naperville passed away on October 23 due to complications from a fall. John was born in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Malcolm and Winifred (Doddy) Dunham. He is survived by his children, Kathleen (fiancé Kevin Crowe), Andrew (Allyson) Dunham, Gretchen Dunham, his grandchildren Kaiya, River and Hazel, and his sisters Julia McAlexander, Mary (Russell) Kasson, and Gail (David) Cordial. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas and Joseph.

John adored his children and grandchildren and taking part in their accomplishments. When his children were growing up, he dedicated his free time to their extracurricular activities, coaching his daughter's softball team for many years and attending his son's cross country meets early on Saturday mornings. He was known as "Papa" to his grandchildren and for constantly bragging on them and showing pictures to anyone who would listen.

John was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School and spent his professional career in commercial floor covering sales and sales coaching.

John was well known for his smile, quick wit, compassion for others and a giving spirit, dedicating a significant amount of his time to volunteer work over the last decade. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Ohio State and watching a good golf match. John enjoyed cooking and his smoked turkey breast at Thanksgiving was a family favorite. He was also a lover of music - particularly blues and classic rock - and movies; both loves he passed on to his children.

John was the immediate past president of the Exchange Club of Naperville. His last official duty was master of ceremonies for Naperville's September 11th Remembrance Ceremony. A member of Exchange since 2009, John was voted the 2017 Exchangite of the Year for his heart, humor and humility. As the driving force behind membership development for several years prior to joining the board of directors, John made a lasting impact on the club through his quiet work to foster organic connections, one person at a time. His outreach to other service clubs extended that effort further into the community.

Known affectionately by club members as "Johnny Gates," John managed the ticketing and gate operations for the Exchange Club's annual Ribfest for many years. He was loved by the club and will be remembered for his unflagging calm in the face of logistical challenges, his unfailing kindness to everyone, his surprised enjoyment of his 60th birthday celebration at the 2017 Ribfest, and, of course, sharing photos of his grandchildren.

John was also a regular volunteer at Loaves and Fishes, a community food and resource service, and was a "boots on the ground" volunteer for the Healing Field of Honor, an annual event honoring those who served in WWI. He also served as Vice President and active member of his homeowners association as well as other community activities.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. at the in Naperville, 908 Jackson Avenue.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Exchange Club of Naperville https://exchangeclub.org/, Loaves and Fishes https://www.loaves-fishes.org/ or the . Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.