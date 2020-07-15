John Thomas

URBANA — John N. Thomas, 97 of Urbana, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Vancrest of Urbana. He was born March 16, 1923 in Urbana, Ohio the son of the late Calvin and Louise (Bronson) Thomas. John was a 1942 graduate of Urbana High School; where he was a great athlete in basketball and football. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a WWII veteran who fought in the battle of Normandy.

John was a devout and Godly man who loved his family and his church. He enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and traveling with his family. He also wore many hats at Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, from deacon to lawn maintenance. John is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Herb) Porter, his son, John Arthur (Karen) Thomas; son-in-law, Steve Artis; 11 grandchildren; Anthony (Celeste) Artis, Cortney Porter, Alexa Porter, Leslie (Eli) Bowman, Shalla (Rich) Johnson, Josh Porter, Faith (Martez) Brown, Matt (Stephanie) Artis, Rachel (Ash) Artis, Jonathan (Delaine) Thomas, Heather (Johnny) Hertel; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and his brother, Herb Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Arsel Mae (Newsome) Thomas; his daughter, Gayle Artis; his brothers Paul Jones and Robert Thomas. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The family highly encourages the use of face masks and social distancing.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, Urbana, Ohio. Homegoing Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Michael Freeman. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery Urbana.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com