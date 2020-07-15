1/1
John Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA — John N. Thomas, 97 of Urbana, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 13, 2020 in the Vancrest of Urbana. He was born March 16, 1923 in Urbana, Ohio the son of the late Calvin and Louise (Bronson) Thomas. John was a 1942 graduate of Urbana High School; where he was a great athlete in basketball and football. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a WWII veteran who fought in the battle of Normandy.

John was a devout and Godly man who loved his family and his church. He enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and traveling with his family. He also wore many hats at Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, from deacon to lawn maintenance. John is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Herb) Porter, his son, John Arthur (Karen) Thomas; son-in-law, Steve Artis; 11 grandchildren; Anthony (Celeste) Artis, Cortney Porter, Alexa Porter, Leslie (Eli) Bowman, Shalla (Rich) Johnson, Josh Porter, Faith (Martez) Brown, Matt (Stephanie) Artis, Rachel (Ash) Artis, Jonathan (Delaine) Thomas, Heather (Johnny) Hertel; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and his brother, Herb Thomas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Arsel Mae (Newsome) Thomas; his daughter, Gayle Artis; his brothers Paul Jones and Robert Thomas. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The family highly encourages the use of face masks and social distancing.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Jerusalem Second Baptist Church, Urbana, Ohio. Homegoing Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Michael Freeman. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery Urbana.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jerusalem Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved