URBANA - John "Richard" Todhunter, 89, of Urbana Ohio, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born July 31, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late John W. and Catherine (Winans) Todhunter.

Richard was a graduate of Springfield High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954. Richard was a member of the Abundant Life Church, he loved the Lord, and his church. He had a wonderful voice and enjoyed singing. By trade, he was a Commercial Artist. Richard also attended the Champaign County Senior Center. He was a wonderful man that loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Radford) Todhunter; his daughter, Joyce Todhunter; his sons, Roger (Licia) Todhunter, Michael Todhunter, Mark (Sally) Todhunter, and John Todhunter; his stepdaughter, Cindy (Eric) Hogberg; his stepsons, Mike (Christina) Huff, Bryant (DeDe) McConnell; his son-in-law, Leonard Smith; his sister, Ruth Detrick; his brother, David (Connie) Todhunter; brother-in-law, Willie (Wanda) Radford; as well as 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Nancy (McKeever) Todhunter; his stepdaughter, Becky Smith and his stepson, Robert Huff.

A gathering of family and friends will be held noon-2 p..m on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the Abundant Life Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the church with Pastor Greg Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Richard's name to Abundant Life Church, 1521 E. Home Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45503.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.