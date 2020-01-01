URBANA - John W. Anderson, 89, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on December 31, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana.

He was born December 16, 1930 in Urbana, Ohio to Willis and Besse Anderson. John was a 1949 graduate from Cable High School. He worked for Howard Paper Co. for 39 years and then retired after 3 years with Mercy Memorial Hospital of Urbana.

John was a lifelong member of Urbana United Methodist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, reading and most of all spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Verna Joan Anderson; daughter, Karen (Douglas) Ebel; sons, Mark (Robin) Anderson, Philip (Kathy) Anderson; grandchildren Ian (Annie) Anderson, Andrew (Dominique) Jones, Nathan Jones and Emily Jones; his brother James (Nancy) Bumgarner; his sisters Alice Foust, Nellie Outram, Joyce (Fred) McClure, Celesta Venneman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilbur Anderson, Lester Anderson, Frank Anderson; sister Donna Thomas

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Paul Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the Urbana Methodist Church.

