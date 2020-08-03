URBANA - John W. Moxley Sr., 72, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana, Ohio. He was born May 16, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio. John was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines Corps. For over 20 years, John worked in construction, specializing in concrete. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, shooting pool, watching movies and fishing. John was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns. He loved his grandchildren, especially watching them play ball. John is survived by his children, John "Wesley" Moxley, Westina Anna Irene Booth, Anthony "Pooh Bear" Tolliver, Kellie Johnson and Shaneka Cobb; his grandchildren, Mahoganie,Monique, Mahnik, Isabella "Bella" Moxley, Kenadi Ann Lowe, Brendyn "Little Pooh" Moxley, Chalony, Anthony Jr. and Qmylah; his siblings, Cynthia, Gregory and Tommy; as well as several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert and Bertha Irene (Cooper) Moxley; his siblings, Belinda, Carolyn, Margaret, Norma, Vicki and Michael Moxley. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.