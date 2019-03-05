URBANA - Johnnie Frederick Young, 82, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, after a brief illness.

Johnnie was born October 28, 1936 in Batavia, the second son and first identical twin to Russell Glenn and Martha Inez Young. The family soon moved to the family farm near Greenbush (Brown County). He graduated from Buford Local Schools in 1956, where he and his brother Jackie were on the basketball team.

He entered the Army in 1957 with his identical twin brother, Jackie, assigned to Fort Detrick in Frederick, MD. Both transferred to the Reserves where Johnnie remained until 1965.

Johnnie worked in several factories during his career including NCR, Frigidaire, International Harvester/Navistar and Randall Corporation. He retired from Navistar after 30 years of service.

Johnnie married Iva Maxine Adams on December 28, 1963 at Bowersville Church of Christ in a ceremony officiated by his brother-in-law, Harold A. Backer.

He loved watching most any sport though his favorites were basketball, football, baseball and golf. He also sold antiques in Waynesville for several years.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his wife Iva; his mother, Martha Inez Young; father, Russell Glenn Young; identical twin brother, Jackie Edward Young; half-brother, Donald (Lois) Young; and niece, Margaret Young.

Survivors include his sons, Jay Young of Urbana and Daniel (Rachel) Young; brother, Marvin James "Jim" Young of St. Charles, MO; half-brother, Richard (Katherine) Young of Mt. Sterling, IL; half-sister, Pam Harris of Springfield; nieces, Jennifer Bowers of Fremont, Theresa Young of St. Charles, MO; nephew, Michael Young of St. Charles, MO; friends Mr. and Mrs. Donald Dunlavy of Urbana, Mr. and Mrs. Eudell Konkright of North Hampton and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wright of Jamestown.

Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Walter Mock officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. in New Maple Grove Cemetery, Port William.

Memorial contributions in Johnnie's memory may be made to the .

