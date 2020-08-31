WEST LIBERTY - Johnny Zavada, 87, of West Liberty passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Johnny was born December 31, 1932 in Wheelock, TX to the late Louis and Millie (Berka) Zavada. On January 29, 1966 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH he married the love of his life Beckey J. Ordean.

Johnny retired from the United States Air Force after 21 years of dedicated service and honorable service in the Vietnam War. After his military career he began farming and continued that for 32 years. He enjoyed collecting antique cars & tractors, gardening and bowling. Johnny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Beckey J. Zavada; children, Doris "Jeannie" (Brad) Jensen and John R. (Ember) Zavada; grandkids, Nicole Rizzo, Cody Zavada, Nathan Zavada, Andrew Zavada, Kylie Zavada, Kaylee Burke and Jessica Burke; great-grandkids, Mackenzie Baumgardner, Avery Rizzo and Isabella Rizzo; siblings, Tommy Zavada and Carlton Zavada; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Emil Zavada, Joe Zavada, Betty Schellberg, Lillie Parker and Henry Sefcik.

A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.

