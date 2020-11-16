ST. PARIS - Joseph E. "Joe" Dooley, age 80, of Conover, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in his residence. Born on January 13, 1940 in Champaign County, Ohio, Joe was a son of the late Edgel and Crystal (Organ) Dooley.

He married Melinda Louden on October 27, 1961 and she survives. Together they raised three children: Kristina Jo (Keith) Flora of Plain City, OH, Pamela (Mark) Slack of Columbus, OH, and Tom Dooley of St. Paris, OH. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren: Brandon Howard, Jessica Flora, Adrian Dooley, Simon Slack, Alex Dooley and Isaac Slack. A sister, Jane Sowers of Cable, OH, several nieces and nephews, also survive him. Joe will be sadly missed by his lifelong friend, Lesley Moore and cousin, Jack Rhoads. In addition to his parents, a sister, Mary Luger and a brother, Jerry Dooley, preceded him in death.

Joe was a 1958 graduate of Triad High School. He enjoyed carpentry, and with his family and friends he built his home at Kiser Lake. He enjoyed hunting deer and all animals. He was a member of the St. Paris K of P. Joe never met a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the convenience of the family in the summer. Donations in memory of Joe may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 U.S. Rt. 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or online at the PAWS Animal Shelter website using paypal.

