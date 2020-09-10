URBANA - Joseph E. "Joe" Tschappat, 71, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family and beloved animals. Joe was born July 28, 1949 in Logan, Ohio, the son of the late John A. and Mary Ellen (Brown) Tschappat. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Nancy (Wallace) Tschappat; his daughters, Kathy Walke and Jo-Ellen Tschappat; his sister, Barbara Ellen (Tom) Grubb and his niece, Lezlie White; his grandchildren, Raven, Alyssa, William, Austin, Kenny and 2 great-grandchildren. Joe was very close to his cousins and cherished every moment with them. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He loved his country and was a patriot through and through. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and left with 11 years sober. He attended Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship. He loved the Lord and the guys in his Bible study group. He loved playing golf with the "old timers". His passion was Blues and Jazz music and playing the harmonica. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Memorial service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, with Pastor Linden Good officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.