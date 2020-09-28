URBANA - Joseph R. Hester II, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Miami Valley Hospital as a result of a motorcycle accident. Joe was born March 9, 1985 in Dayton, Ohio and was a graduate of Twin Valley South High School, West Alexandria. Joe served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. He started his career as a firefighter in 2012. Joe worked part time at the Madison Township Fire Department in Butler County, Franklin Township Fire Department in Warren County and in 2016 he was hired to The Urbana Fire Division. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Joe loved hockey, with his favorite teams being the Bruins and the Bluejackets. He also played hockey on several teams including the Beer League "Mighty Drunks" where he was the Captain as well as the Dayton Bombers. Joe is survived by his parents, Michael and Gina (Abner) Hester; wife, Jessica Hester; his daughter, Adalynne Sue Hester; his sons, Joseph R. Hester III and Jensen Cole Hester; step-son, Ryan Miles; sisters, Brooke Hester, Rebekah Hester and Lexi Hester and brothers, Tyler Hester and Dakota (Kate) Hester; as well as his brothers and sisters at The Urbana Fire Division.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Father Tim West, Chaplain officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Dayton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.