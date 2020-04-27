URBANA - Joseph Valentine Hagenbuch, 86, of Houston, TX passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born February 14, 1934 in Urbana, Ohio. Joe graduated from St. Mary Catholic School in Urbana. He served his country in the United States Marines. Joe was employed with Bulldog / Gould in Urbana and retired from Baker Service Tools in Houston, TX. He was a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Houston, TX and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to play cards, watch old westerns, especially John Wayne, gardening and beer. He was a good man, father and friend. He is survived by his children, Cheryl Ann Erwin (James Dudley), Joanna Lynne (Russell) Oppelt, Christopher John Hagenbuch and Daniel Lee Hagenbuch; his son-in-law, Herb Thomas; grandchildren, Matthew (Amber), Brittany (Jamie), Adam (Sarah), Alicia (Travis), Sheena, Cody, Joseph and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Gabby, Zach, Lydia, Tristan, Audrina and Hayden; his sister, Rita Waldron; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends including Jim Costello and Darrell Barroso. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Joseph and Anna Marie (Gentner) Hagenbuch; his wife, Lynn-Alyce (Iverson) Hagenbuch; son, Joseph Valentine Hagenbuch Jr.; a daughter, Oleta Marie Thomas: his siblings, James Hagenbuch, Stephen Hagenbuch and Martha Brimmer. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.