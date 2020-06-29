Joshua A. Duncan
ST. PARIS - Joshua A. Duncan, age 35, formerly of St. Paris passed away on June 27, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. in the Laurels of Huber Heights. Joshua was born on October 30, 1984 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Tammy (Duncan) and Bill Justice of Dayton, his father and stepmother, Jeff and Lois Anderson of Piqua, Oh_; sisters Jamie Anderson and Jayde (Matthew) Kavenaugh, stepbrothers Nicholas Justice and Robert (Angie) Justice and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Buster and Ruth Duncan and paternal grandparents Bob and Shirley Anderson.

Joshua grew up in St. Paris and loved playing baseball. He attended Graham High School and the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Bellefontaine. He will be remembered for always helping others.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio with Reverend Nathan Hundley presiding. Burial will follow in Newson Cemetery, Cowpath Road, Saint Paris, Ohio. There will be 2 hours of visitation prior to the service on Wednesday in the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
