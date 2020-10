Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Joshua Daniel Lee, age 29, of Findlay died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 7 p.m. with his life celebration service beginning at 7 p.m.



