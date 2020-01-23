MECHANICSBURG - Joshua R. "Josh" Blanton, 40, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away.

He was born September 4, 1978 in Fort Ord, CA. Josh was a 1997 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School.

He is survived by his parents, James A. and Mary E. (Arthur) Blanton; his daughters, Keirsten and Maron Blanton; his siblings, Melissa Linton, Jeremy (Heidi) Blanton and Brandon (Sarah) Blanton; his nieces, Harley Linton, Lydia, Lucy and Emma Blanton.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Helen Arthur and Buell and Hazel Blanton, uncles, Mike, John, Jerry, Chris and Tom Arthur and his aunt, Carol Blanton.

A memorial service for family and close family friends will be held at noon Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, where a time for visiting will be held from 11 a.m. to noon prior with Pastor Chris Livingston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 257 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.