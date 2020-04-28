URBANA - Joyce Ann Askew was born March 1, 1937 and died April 24, 2020. She was a 1955 graduate of Westville High School and attended The Ohio State University before being employed by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an office manager. She was an Urbana Chapter Eastern Star member.

As a youth she was an eight-year member in 4-H with numerous awards for sewing and tailoring, and homemaker cooking awards. Her 4-H accomplishments included winning Grand Champion with her steer project, a member of the first-place beef judging team and representing Champaign County at the Ohio 4-H Congress. She achieved winning awards for her sewing at the Garment Review and Complete Costume Tailoring at the Champaign County Fair. As a teenager she won a four-county beauty contest and was named "Miss Kiser Lake" as well as named the runner-up in the Champaign County Fair Queen Contest.

She married Gerald Askew on June 1, 1958. She enjoyed her "honeymoon" buying Holstein cattle in Ontario, Canada for the Askew dairy cow brokerage business. She was a one-of-a-kind tireless wife, mother and business partner in the Askew Holstein Sales business. Often, she would be seen prior to a dairy sale clipping and bathing cows, preparing these cows as though these fancy bovines were going to a beauty pageant. She prepared hundreds of meals for cow buyers, farm employees and her son, Greg, and daughter, Beth's school friends. She cared for her daughter, Beth, during her long and debilitating illness. She also cared for her mother, father, brother, mother-in-law and aunt in their final years.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Gerald and son Greg, who gave both his sister, Beth, and mother 24-hour care during their late years. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Richard (Jennifer) Goddard, nephew Jeff (Rachel) Goddard and niece, Lisa Goddard. She was recently preceded in death by her daughter Beth. She also was preceded by her mother and father, Elizabeth and Howard Goddard, brothers David and Steve Goddard, mother-in-law and father in-law Helen and Harold White, and nephew Mark Goddard.

Special thanks to Joyce's close friends, Dorothy Beatty, Melanie Jumper and Pam Spellman. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.