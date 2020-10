WEST LIBERTY - Joyce Karolyn Woodruff, 72, of West Liberty died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana. Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 7, 3-7 p.m. at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5591 US Route 68 South, West Liberty. Graveside services are Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty. A memorial service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 8 at West Liberty United Methodist Church, 202 Newell St., West Liberty.