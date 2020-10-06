WEST LIBERTY - Joyce Karolyn Woodruff, 72, who lived on her Sesquicentennial Family Farm in West Liberty, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.

Joyce was born on February 24, 1948 in Dayton, OH to the late John F. Good and Betty L. Good. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Timothy G. Woodruff.

Joyce is also survived by her children, Greg R. Woodruff and Jennifer J. Schwaderer (Eric P. Schwaderer), both of West Liberty. Joyce was an incredible grandmother to Jake R. Woodruff, Jason M. Woodruff, Samantha B. Schwaderer, Hanna N. Schwaderer, Kayla A. Schwaderer and Elizabeth Miller. Joyce is survived by a brother, John Thomas (Tom) Good and Sister-in-law Linda F. Good, as well as an extensive extended family.

At one time Joyce was the proprietor of the Liberty Hardware store. Later she worked at Huber Buchenroth Apparel, NEX, and as a private bookkeeper for several businesses. Most recently she has been employed at Main Graphics.

Joyce's home has always been a welcoming place for family, friends, and clubs. She was in her element as she hosted dinner guests and travelers. At various times she has served on the WL-S School Board, Church, and Historical Society boards. Joyce was a member of Mac-o-Chee Extension Club, Monday Afternoon Club, West Liberty Historical Society, and card club. In September she and her husband were honored as Grand Marshals of the Labor Day parade.

Joyce was musically talented. She was a life-long member at the West Liberty United Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ for many years. She also sang with the church choir as well as a ladies' ensemble, A Touch of Grace, various church cantatas, and Guys and Dolls.

For several years Joyce's passion has been the renovation of the West Liberty Town Hall. Nearly 40 years ago, she along with a few friends, envisioned a day when the Opera House could once again host various artistic performances. She has worked diligently for years to see her dream come nearly to fruition.

While Joyce's life was a busy one, there was always time for her most important things - her grandchildren, her children, her friends, and her neighbors.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty Historical Society for benefit of the Piano Fund at P.O. Box 159 West Liberty OH 43357.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

A memorial will be held following at noon at the West Liberty United Methodist Church.

The ceremony will be live streamed from the Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home Facebook Account via Facebook Live through the Facebook link on the www.jenningsfarley.com website page, for those unable to attend.

