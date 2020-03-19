URBANA - Joyce Marie Moody, 76, of Urbana, gained her Heavenly wings and was reunited with her beloved husband, Robert on March 17, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Ora Ray and Mary (Heistand) Crabtree. Joyce is survived by her children, Joyce (Darrell) Daniels, Peggy (David) Field, Robert Jr. (Melissa) Moody and Kathy (Eric) Fleming; special family member, James Robbins; 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann (Russell) Pack; brothers, Art (Linda) Crabtree, James Crabtree, John Crabtree, Frank Crabtree and Terry Crabtree; special friends, Nancy Crooks and Ed Foster; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her great-grandchildren, Jordan Lee Robbins and Kenzie Keel; and sister, Betty Flemings. Joyce owned a campground in DeGraff, Ohio and will also be dearly missed by her friends there. She enjoyed her trips to play bingo, was an avid Golden Girls fan and always loved playing scratch offs. Above all else, Joyce was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother, sister and friend that will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched. Joyce will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Dale Cemetery with private family services. Pallbearers include Robert, Brian and Josh Daniels, James Robbins Jr., Robert Jacob Moody and Jeremy Taynor with honorary pallbearer Ed Foster. Arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.