BOULDER, Colo. - Joylyn Shafer, 78, of Boulder, Colorado passed away after a brief battle with cancer on June 30, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Vince and Marcella Shafer of Rosewood, Ohio.

Joy graduated from Rosewood High School,Class of 1959. She attended Grace Downs Air Career School in New York City and was a flight attendant for Capital and then United airlines for over 40 years.

She is survived by a brother, Phil (Joy) Shafer of Troy, Ohio and a sister, Kay (Bill) of West Jefferson, Ohio. A niece and five nephews, fifteen great nieces and nephews, and one great great nephew. Also an aunt, Virginia Shafer of St. Paris, Ohio, and many cousins.

Joy loved sports and especially cheering on her Denver Broncos and Ohio State Buckeyes.

As per Joy's wishes, there was no service at this time and a private family gathering will take place at a later date.