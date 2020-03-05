URBANA - Juanita Castle Copas, 72, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. Born July 10, 1947 in Paintsville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Frank Castle and Pina Scarberry. Mrs. Copas retired from Nissen Chemetic of London, OH as an assembler and was of the Baptist faith. Her family remembers how she loved her family, animals and loved the family pet, Muffin. She enjoyed bluegrass and country gospel music. Juanita is survived by her brothers and sisters, Franklin Castle and Dottie of Luisa, KY, Terry Castle and Shirley of Paintsville, KY, Joe Castle and Alyson of Moultrie, GA, Margaret Sayers of Thelalka, KY, Betty Stambough and Kenny of Stambough, KY, Libby Castle of Sitkey, KY; brother-in-law, James Arms; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Fisher; second husband, Donald Copas; sisters, Debra Sue Caudill, Wilma Faye Castle and Edna Mae Arms; brothers-in-law, Willis Caudill, Roy Salyers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moultrie Humane Society, PO Box 2915, Moultrie, GA. 31776. A gathering of family and friends will be held 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy M. Cochran officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.