NORTH LEWISBURG - Juanita J. Martin "Aunt Pete," 100, of North Lewisburg, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in the Memorial Gables Nursing Home, Marysville. Juanita was born October 11, 1919 in South Charleston, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Maude (Hitchcock) Pitzer. Juanita is a 1939 graduate of Pleasant Rural High School, Catawba, Ohio. She grew up on a farm and was a homemaker in addition to an owner and operator of a greenhouse in North Lewisburg for several years. She also enjoyed singing. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins including Bob and Gail Hill, Michelle and Mark Nicol, Donald and Connie Pitzer, Louise Gossett, Dorthy McCoy, Ruth Hedford and John Pitzer. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Martin; and a brother, Howard "Johnny" Pitzer. Thank you to Memorial Gables staff for taking such great care of her. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD AND VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to any Humane Societies of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com