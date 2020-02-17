URBANA - It is with great sadness that the family of Juanita Williams announces her passing on February 12, 2020 at the age of 85.

Juanita was born September 1, 1934 in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ellis and Ada (Bloomfield) Cremeans. Juanita grew up in the Columbus, Ohio area where she met her husband, Charles, in 1954. They settled in Terre Haute where, together, they raised 5 children.

Juanita was blessed with the gift of gab and rarely met a stranger. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and was an avid reader.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. Lee; her son, Charles A. Williams, Jr.; her daughters-in-law, Lisa K. Williams and Cindy Williams; her grandchildren, Tiffany (Williams), Lisa (Andy) Newport, Hope Donaldson, Dr. Bryan (Megan) Lee, Dustin (Jenn) Lee, Taryn (Scott) Brassard, Eric (Paola) Williams, Logan Nunnamaker, Mason Williams, Seth (Christopher) Williams, Esq., Karlie (Alex) Williams; as well as 8 great-grandchildren and special friend Margie Muhlenkamp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Williams, Sr; her children, Michael, Barry, and Patrick Williams and her son-in-law, Bob Lee; her special friends Martha O'Dell and Phyllis Christ.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mike Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 113 Orange Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.