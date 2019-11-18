SPRINGFIELD - Judith Ann (Smith) Allen, 80, passed away on November 17, 2019 in her home in Mechanicsburg. She was born on August 19, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Spicer and Ethel (Markin) Smith.

She married Estle Allen Sr. in 1954. They had six children, Estle (Marilyn) Allen Jr., Cindy Hoffman, Mark (Shari) Allen, Bonnie (Steve) Arthur, George Allen and Karla (Dave) Kornicek; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Dolores Holbert and brother, Spicer (Bill) Smith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Estle Allen Sr.; two children, Bonnie Arthur and Estle Allen Jr.; two grandchildren, Miranda Adkins and Joshua Adkins; great-grandchild, Hunter Roesler; and sister, Phyllis Garrett-Sheperd.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with services beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Kerry Lynch is officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.