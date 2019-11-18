Judith Ann (Smith) Allen (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I saw your mom quite often at the post office she was..."
    - Kim Blakeman Layne
Service Information
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503
(937)-399-2811
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPRINGFIELD - Judith Ann (Smith) Allen, 80, passed away on November 17, 2019 in her home in Mechanicsburg. She was born on August 19, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Spicer and Ethel (Markin) Smith.

She married Estle Allen Sr. in 1954. They had six children, Estle (Marilyn) Allen Jr., Cindy Hoffman, Mark (Shari) Allen, Bonnie (Steve) Arthur, George Allen and Karla (Dave) Kornicek; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Dolores Holbert and brother, Spicer (Bill) Smith.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Estle Allen Sr.; two children, Bonnie Arthur and Estle Allen Jr.; two grandchildren, Miranda Adkins and Joshua Adkins; great-grandchild, Hunter Roesler; and sister, Phyllis Garrett-Sheperd.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER with services beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Kerry Lynch is officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details