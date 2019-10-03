MECHANICSBURG - Judith Ann "Judy" Bailey, 78, of Mechanicsburg passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

She was born December 8, 1940 in Urbana, Ohio to the late John H. and Isabel (Swisher) Smith.

Judy was a 1959 graduate from Urbana High School. For many years, she was a member of the Farm Bureau. After 46 years, she retired from Chet's IGA. She enjoyed cross-stitching, reading, making cards, word finds, and crossword puzzles. Family was also very important to her; Judy loved spending time with her family and researching family history.

She is survived by her daughters, Amy Hurst, Paula (Jack) Griffith, Andrea (Harlan) Laing, Julia Ripley (Mike Linkous); sons, Jim (Jody) Bailey, John (Patricia) Bailey; grandchildren, Steven (Leslie) Hurst, Sarah Hurst (Eli Tapp), Brittany (Derrick) Brashears, PT (Melissa) Thompson, Josh (Branya) Griffith, Heather (Dan) Storm, Brandon (Dawn) Bailey, Shane Owens, David Owens, Jenna Bailey, Holden Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Kalieb Laing, Aubrey Laing, Jacob Ripley, Jillian Ripley, Taylor Linkous, Mikayla Linkous; great-grandchildren, Daltyn Hurst, Evan Hurst, Amber Brashears, Regan Thompson, Riley Thompson, Phillip Griffith, Zalaney Storm, Riggs Storm, Kaylee Neal, Briliegh Bailey, Brantlee Bailey, Aubree Carr, Rylee Castle, Jason Bailey, and Leah Bailey; sister-in-law, Billie Newman and Donna Rutan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Judy had many dear and special friends. The family would like to thank Dianne, Barb, Jane, Lloyd, Jody, Kevin, Bev and Steve.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Paul Edwin "Beetle" Bailey; son, Jason Bailey; grandson, Heath Bailey; brother, John (Eddie) Smith; father and mother-in-law, Ora and Thelma Bailey; son-in-law, Denny Hurst; brother-in-law, Lester Rutan; and nephew, Paul E. Rutan.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor David Brown officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2215 Citygate Dr., Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43219.

