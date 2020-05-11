BILLINGS, Mont. - Judith "Judy" Dugan Hooley, 89, formerly of Urbana, peacefully left this earthly life and went to be with our heavenly Father on May 3, 2020. She was born in Rockford, Ohio on July 14, 1930, the daughter of Agnes and Charles Dugan. Judy graduated from Rockford High School and Bowling Green State University and began her teaching career at Graham High School after moving to Urbana. She married Ray Hooley of Urbana in 1957, and was a teacher for almost 40 years at Triad High School, Urbana St. Mary's, and Urbana Jr. and Sr. High School while raising her three children in Urbana. Having always loved Montana, Judy and her husband Ray sold their "Hooley Signs" business and moved to Billings, Montana in 2002, to spend their retirement years at Mission Ridge, an active senior adult living community. Judy loved spending time with her children and grandchildren; and she filled all their visits with laughter, card and board games, and day-trips in the mountains. An avid college sports fan, Judy enjoyed watching NCAA football and basketball games, especially Michigan State games. She was also a long-time season ticket holder to watch the Billings Mustangs, a Cincinnati Reds affiliate. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Ray, three sisters, two brothers, and several in-laws. Judy is survived by her three children, Suzy, Steve (Cheryl), and Kurt; grandchildren Madison, Graham, Ross, and Jack; brothers Mike (Kay) Dugan and Joe (Sharon) Dugan; sisters-in-law Rose Dugan and Jody Gatten; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to the staff at Mission Ridge for the care, love, and support they provided Judy over the years. A memorial mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church or the Mission Ridge Staff Appreciation Fund in her memory. Please make checks payable to: St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, Billings, MT 59102 (https://www.givecentral.org/location/392/event/12920); St. John's Foundation, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102 ( https://www.sjlm.org/foundation/online-donation/) (Select "Other" and enter "Staff Appreciation")
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020.