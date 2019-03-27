URBANA - Judy Ann Carney, age 64, of Urbana, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on December 14, 1954 to the late Harry Edwin and Dorothy Marie (Schafer) Lockwood in Urbana. In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Barney Carney, sisters Marsha Arnold and Helen Taylor, as well as her brothers, John Lockwood and Daniel Lockwood. Judy leaves behind two sons to cherish her memory, C. Christopher (Betsy Baldwin) Carney and Willis Carney; a grandson, Chase Carney; sisters Shirley (Charlie) Penhorwood and Rose (Richard) Heberling. She is also survived by her special friends: Mike Barney, Julie Johnson, Heather Johnson, Brandy Burton Grissom and Ann Music along with numerous nieces and nephews. Judy enjoyed spending time at the American Legion, VFW and AmVets Post 121. Arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, where memorial contributions may be made in honor of Judy to help the family with funeral arrangements. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com