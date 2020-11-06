MECHANICSBURG - Miss Judy Mae McFann of South Vienna, Ohio, formerly of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 80.

Judy was born to parents Clarence & Bernice McFann on May 1, 1940 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. She grew up the eldest of 3 and attended Mechanicsburg High School. After high school she taught English to students in Mexico City & Texas as part of her mission studies before returning home and obtaining her x-ray technician certification and spending her 30-plus year career at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana, OH until her retirement in 2005.

Judy is survived by her sister Helen Whip and brother Kenneth McFann, nieces and nephews, Duane (Wendy) Whip, Sean (April) Whip, Angie (Marvin) Smith, Jeff Whip, and Mike (Traci) McFann, ten great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Bernice (Syrus) McFann, brother Roger Wayne McFann, sister-in-law, Debbie McFann and brother-in-law, Raymond "Bud" Whip.

At Judy's request, no services will be held, and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of Mercy South Central through their website: https://www.sistersofmercy.org/south-central/donate/ an organization who Judy supported tirelessly to help provide quality care for retired and infirmed sisters who dedicated their lives to improve the lives of others.

Arrangements are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.