URBANA — Julia L. (Yoder) Stevens, 77, of Urbana, died at 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on April 4, 1943, in Bellefontaine to Albert and Alyce Yoder. She was married on September 15, 1963 in West Liberty to Lowell W. Stevens.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years; daughters, Molly (Brian) Frey of Wapakoneta, Margaret (Lance) Sennett of Waynetown, Indiana; grandchildren, Allison, Bryce and Brady McCumons, Ellie, Emily, and Claire Sennett; and step-grandchildren, Wyatt, Carter, Levi and Maddi Frey; sister, Janet Brown; sister-in-law, Peggy (Randy) Damewood; niece and nephews, Julie (Bill) Berry, Jason (Jen) Brown, Michael Damewood, and Jim (Sara) Damewood.

She is preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Russell and Marie Stevens; brothers-in-law, Gary Stevens and Michael Brown.

She worked for numerous years as the office manager and personal secretary for The V. Patrick Hamilton Group.

She was a 1961 Salem High School graduate. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Urbana where she served one term as a deacon and was a member of the Hospitality Committee. She was a 4-H advisor for 10 years, past President of the Champaign County Homemakers, past President of the Champaign County Garden Club and a member of the 5-H and the Ohio Jersey Breeders' Association.

Julia was born and raised on a Holstein dairy farm and upon marriage became a Jersey dairy farmer's wife. She was heavily involved with the registered herd of Jersey cows as she was the Ohio Jersey Breeders Executive Board Secretary-Treasurer for 18 years, served as a judge 4 times for the National Jersey Queen Contest, and with the family exhibited cattle at many state and national shows. She made many friends on the tanbark trail and was pretty good at wheelbarrow races down the aisles of the dairy barn at the Ohio State Fair.

Julia loved Christmas where each year she displayed a 50 piece Dickens Village, enjoyed working in her colorful flower beds keeping them meticulous, going on their yearly vacation with dear friends, cooking and baking for others, reading and jigsaw puzzles; but without a doubt, the love of her life were her grandchildren. She was always front and center watching them show their cattle, playing sports, attending school programs, and witnessing church confirmations. They were always welcome for overnight visits and she never denied a request preparing their favorite foods, apple dumplings and ice cream balls. Our memories of her everlasting love for family and steadfast faith author the scrapbook of our lives.

Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2-5p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with a celebration of her life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Honey Creek Cemetery, Christiansburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County and the First Presbyterian Church in Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.