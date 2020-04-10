MECHANICSBURG - Junior B. Gibson, Sr., 89, formerly of Urbana and Mechanicsburg, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in The Indian Lake Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 6, 1930 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Reb and Janie (Music) Gibson. Junior proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg American Legion Post #238 and Goshen F.O.E. #3974, Urbana VFW Post #5451 and Chapter #31. Junior worked in construction as a carpenter and painter throughout his life. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, but most of all spending time with his family. Junior is survived by his sons, Junior "Pete" (Brenda) Gibson II, James Gibson, Jarrod Gibson, Jeremiah Gibson and George Polly; daughters, Diana (Bob) Burns, Dena Ditto and Deanna Hardesty; brother, Dennis (Ruth) Gibson; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Tyre Gibson and daughter, Lisa Johnson; along with numerous brothers and sisters. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday April 13, 2020 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in the care of the funeral home, 257 West Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio, 43044.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.