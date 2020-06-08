Katherine L. Wiant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Katherine L. Wiant, 84, of Urbana, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loving family. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Claude and Anna Mae (Grant) Hardwick. She was proceeded in death by her Husband R. Nelson Wiant, brother, Lawrence Hardwick and sister Shelby Lane. She was a retired nurse as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Katherine is survived by her children: Connie Jansen, Bob Wiant, and Sheila (Michael) Grove; brothers: Larry Hardwick and Claude H. Hardwick; sister: Joyce Hardwick; grandchildren: Ian, Jackie, Elijah, Steven, Carrie, Jennifer, Chris, Sarah, and Matthew; great grandchildren: Alex, Audrey, Taylor, Trevor, Lauren, Warren, Abigail, Joseph, and Aiden; great-great grandchildren: Aunna and Silas; and many other extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12-1 PM with a service to follow at 1 PM at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Daniel Burroughs officiating. Burial, next to her beloved husband, will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved