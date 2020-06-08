URBANA - Katherine L. Wiant, 84, of Urbana, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence surrounded by loving family. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Claude and Anna Mae (Grant) Hardwick. She was proceeded in death by her Husband R. Nelson Wiant, brother, Lawrence Hardwick and sister Shelby Lane. She was a retired nurse as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Katherine is survived by her children: Connie Jansen, Bob Wiant, and Sheila (Michael) Grove; brothers: Larry Hardwick and Claude H. Hardwick; sister: Joyce Hardwick; grandchildren: Ian, Jackie, Elijah, Steven, Carrie, Jennifer, Chris, Sarah, and Matthew; great grandchildren: Alex, Audrey, Taylor, Trevor, Lauren, Warren, Abigail, Joseph, and Aiden; great-great grandchildren: Aunna and Silas; and many other extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12-1 PM with a service to follow at 1 PM at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Daniel Burroughs officiating. Burial, next to her beloved husband, will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.