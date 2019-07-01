ST. PARIS - Kathleen M. Pence, age 76, of Saint Paris, OH passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 5:50 a.m. in her home. Born on November 25, 1942 in Xenia, OH, Kathleen was a daughter of the late Edgar and Martha (Matthews) Gravitt. She is survived by her husband, Donald Pence whom she married on April 3, 1964. A daughter, Beth (Seth) Joy of Edwardsville, IL and daughter-in-law Jennifer Pence of Camden, OH also survive. She was a loving grandmother to four grandchildren, Erin and Megan Joy, and Carson and Addison Pence. In addition to her parents a son, David Neal Pence and brother Edgar M. Gravitt preceded her in death. Kathy was a registered nurse and worked in various fields throughout her career. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend. Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at noon in the Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, Conover, Ohio. A celebration of her life will immediately follow at 8328 Conrad Road, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family.