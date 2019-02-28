URBANA - Mrs. Kathryn Miriam Davis Connor, 85, born January 26, 1934, gently passed on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She taught many years in the Urbana City Schools, was a member of the Urbana Friends Church and was a devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed.

Mrs. Connor is survived by her three sons, their spouses, grandchildren and a great-grandchild: James (Epsy) Connor with sons Joshua and Joseph; John (Stacey) Connor with children Jessica (Keith) Satorius with son Maverick, Jonathan, and Julia (Chris) Jensen; Jason (Lisa) Connor with children Joelle, Jackson, Jay, Jennavieve and Jordan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George W and Sarah E Davis, her husband, Francis Connor, and her siblings. Any memory of Mrs. Connor that you would like to share with the family may be emailed to [email protected]